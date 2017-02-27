'Sweet Bean' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum's spring emphasis on Japanese movies continues with a sweet story about yummy food and human connection.

"Sweet Bean" tells the story of a lonely old woman who wants a job, so she goes to a food stand to offer her services. The food-stand owner, who has problems of his own, tastes her homemade bean jelly and hires her. The two, along with a little girl, become friends, a relationship that changes all of their lives.

"Sweet Bean" will be shown March 2 at 7 p.m. and March 4 and 5 at 2 p.m. at the museum at 600 Main St. in Hartford. Admission is $9, $8 students and seniors, $7 members, free to Insider Access members and above. thewadsworth.org.