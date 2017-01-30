Movies

Japanese Party, With Sake, Kimonos, Movie, At Wadsworth Atheneum

Susan Dunne
Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford, hosts an "Art After Dark" event on Feb. 2 with a Japanese theme, to complement the new exhibit "Utamaro and the Lure of Japan."

The event, from 5 to 8 p.m., will feature feature Taiko drummers, music by DJ Keiichiro Nakajima, origami and Japanese lessons, a kimono dressing workshop and an "Izakaya" sake bar.

Oliver Tostmann, who curated the Utamaro show, will give a half-hour tour at 6 p.m.. A brief digression from the Japanese theme will take place at 7 p.m., when Valeska Soares will talk about her MATRIX 176 exhibit.

At 8 p.m., the event will conclude with a screening of "Shall We Dance?" The 1996 Japanese comic drama tells the story of a man who cures his unhappiness by taking dancing lessons.

Admission to the whole event is $10, $5 for members. Those who just want to see the movie pay $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, free for Insider Access members and above. thewadsworth.org.

