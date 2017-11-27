Norwegian Films, 'When Harry Met Sally' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art's Norwegian film series, which showed five films in September, concludes with two films.

The program is a double feature on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3, at 2 p.m., preceded at 12:30 p.m. by a tour of the current exhibit "Sublime North: Romantic Painters Discover Norway." The movies are "The King's Choice," the 2016 biopic about King Haakon VII, who had to deal with the arrival of the Nazis in Oslo in 1940; and "Kissed by Winter," the 2005 mystery about a woman who has an affair with a murder suspect.

The Atheneum also will show "When Harry Met Sally," the 1989 romantic comedy starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as two best buddies who fall in love, on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m.

Admission to the films is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, free for Insider Access and above. For the double feature, admission includes the gallery talk. The three films conclude the Atheneum's autumn film programs. Film screenings will resume in 2018. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.