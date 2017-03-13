Movies

Interfaith Film Series At Wadsworth Atheneum

Susan Dunne
The fourth annual Interfaith Film Series will be presented at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford, in March and April. The series is co-sponsored by the Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding.

All films will be shown on Sundays at 2 p.m. and all will include a guest speaker and a Q&A following the movie.

The first movie in the series is "The Innocents," a drama about a convent full of pregnant nuns. The French-, Polish- and Russian-language film will be shown on March 19.

On March 26 the title is "Divided We Fall," a comic drama about a Czech couple during World War II who take in a Jewish friend.

The series closes on April 2 with "Bombay," a Tamil- and Hindi-language love story between a Hindu man and a Muslim woman.

Admission to each program is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, free to Insider Access members and above. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.

