Artist Documentaries At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford, this weekend will show three documentaries about legendary photographers, to accompany the exhibit "The Thrill of the Chase: The Wagstaff Collection of Photographs at the J. Paul Getty Museum," which is on show until Dec. 11.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., the weekend's offerings begin with a screening of "Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning."

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. "Thomas Eakins: Scenes from Modern Life" will be shown. Before the movie, at 1 p.m., curator Patricia Hickson will guide a tour through the Wagstaff exhibit.

The Eakins film will be followed at 3 p.m. by "Eloquent Nude: The Love and Legacy of Edward Weston and Charis Wilson."

Admission to the museum is free with admission to the movies, which is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, free for Insider Access members and above. The Sunday offerings are a double feature, one admission for two films. thewadsworth.org.