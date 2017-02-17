Japanese Thriller 'Creepy' At Wadsworth

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art continues this season's emphasis on Japanese film this week with a mystery.

"Creepy," based on Yutaka Maekawa's novel, tells the story of a former detective who is asked to look into a 6-year-old cold case concerning a missing family. At the same time he takes the case, he and his family are moving into a new house. His work and his home life overlap as he begins to suspect his neighbors of wrongdoing.

The thriller will be shown Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, at 2 p.m. Admission to most films is $9, $8 students and seniors, $7 members, free to Insider Access members and above. thewadsworth.org.