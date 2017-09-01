Silent Classic 'The Italian Straw Hat' At University Of Hartford

Patrick Miller, the chairman of the music theory program at the Hartt School at University of Hartford, is known throughout the Hartford area as a top-notch silent-film piano accompanist. This week, he will accompany a silent film program at his school.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m., the program is the 1927 René Clair classic "The Italian Straw Hat" and a 1928 short, "The Eiffel Tower." "The Italian Straw Hat" tells the frisky story of a man whose horse eats a rare straw hat owned by a married woman, who was spending time with her lover. The horse owner must find a duplicate of the hat so the woman will not be found out.

The films will be shown at the Lincoln Theater on the university's West Hartford campus at 200 Bloomfield Ave. Admission is free. hartford.edu.