Films About Women In Rap, Graffiti Part Of Trinity Hip-Hop Fest

As part of the 12th annual Trinity International Hip Hop Festival, which is April 6 to 9, two documentaries will be shown about women in the world of rap and graffiti.

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the campus' Rittenberg Lounge, "She's Not a Toy," a short doc about women graffiti writers, will be shown. It was made by Julia Conforti, Class of 2016.

That film will be followed at 4 p.m. by the North American premiere of "Girl Power," a Czech doc about women graffiti artists from around the world. The film will be followed by a panel discussion about women in graffiti. The panelists are two Czech graffiti artists — the film's director, Sany, and Leny — and Indian graffiti artist Dizy One. Admission is free. trinityhiphop.com.