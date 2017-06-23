'Hunting In Wartime' At Hartford History Center

On Thursday, June 29, the Hartford Public Library will show a documentary about Native Americans who fought in Vietnam.

"Hunting in Wartime" tells the story of Tlingit men from Hoonah, Alaska, who enlisted in the military and went to Southeast Asia. Filmmaker Samantha Farinella probes into why men would serve a government that systematically oppresses their people, discusses the veterans' empathy for the beleaguered Vietnamese communities and how they deal with PTSD and re-integrating themselves into civilian life.

Showtime is at 6 p.m. at the Hartford History Center, which is on the third floor of the library at 500 Main St. Free. Farinella will be present. huntinginwartime.com.