'The Notebook' Is Parkade's 'Dinner And A Movie'

Love is in the air everywhere this week, with Valentine's Day coming up on Feb. 14. Parkade Cinemas, at 416 Middle Turnpike West in Manchester, is celebrating the day by screening "The Notebook" in its monthly "Dinner and a Movie" series.

The 2004 romance tells the story of a rich girl (Rachel McAdams) and a poor man (Ryan Gosling) who fall in love but are separated because of social disapproval.

Showtime is Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Admission is $30 and includes a three-course meal. parkadecinemas.com.

Other romances are being shown in the state this week.

"An Affair to Remember," the 1957 Deborah Kerr-Cary Grant weepie, will be shown Feb. 12 and 15, at 2 and 7 p.m. To see a list of venues, visit fathomevents.com.

"A Tale of Winter," a French-language story about a woman who loses contact with her true love, will be shown Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Avon Theatre in Stamford. avontheatre.org.