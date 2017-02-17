'Sweet, Sweet Lonely Girl,' Shot In Rockville, Showing At Yale

'Sweet, Sweet Lonely Girl," a horror movie written and directed by A.D. Calvo of Wallingford and filmed in Rockville, will be shown on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. at Whitney Humanities Center, 53 Wall St. in New Haven.

Calvo's film, which had its premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas — a festival for horror, fantasy and science fiction movies — tells a story set in the 1980s. Adele is sent to take care of her ailing aunt but becomes bored with her duties, so she befriends a young woman who may not be who she claims to be.

Calvo will be present at the screening, as will the two lead actors, Erin Wilhelmi and Quinn Shephard. Admission is free. sweetsweetlonelygirl.com.