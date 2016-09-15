‘Sweet Sweet Lonely Girl,' Shot In Rockville, To Debut At Fantastic Fest In Austin

The 12th annual Fantastic Fest, a horror, fantasy and science fiction film festival that will be held Sept. 22 to 29 in Austin, Texas, will feature the world premiere of “Sweet Sweet Lonely Girl,” a horror movie made by Wallingford filmmaker A.D. Calvo and shot in Rockville.

In the film's press kit, Calvo describes the story: " 'Sweet Sweet Lonely Girl' is a gothic horror film that chronicles the experience of Adele as she goes to live as a caregiver for her aging aunt Dora. Soon after moving in, Adele meets Beth, seductive and mysterious, who tests the limits of Adele's moral ground and sends her spiraling down a psychologically unstable and phantasmagoric path."

The film was shot over 20 days late last year in Vernon. “The locations we had access to throughout Vernon really helped capture the nostalgia we were striving for,” Calvo said in a statement. “It’s like time wrapped this gem of a town up and placed it carefully on a shelf, after the mills closed in the late 70s.”

Last year, Calvo’s previous film, “The Missing Girl,” shot in New London, also was shown at Fantastic Fest, as well as the Toronto International Film Festival.

Details and tickets: www.fantasticfest.com.