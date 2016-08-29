'Boomerang!,' Movie Based On Bridgeport Case, At Avon Theater

The movie "Marshall," about a 1940 Bridgeport court case involving future Supreme Court Chief Justice Thurgood Marshall, will be released later this year. An earlier film, directed by Elia Kazan and released in 1947, tells the story of another extraordinary Bridgeport court case.

"Boomerang!" is based on the story of Harold Israel, who was put on trial in 1924 on charges he murdered a priest in Bridgeport. Local law enforcement and prosecutors wanted him convicted, but state's attorney Homer Cummings investigated deeply into the crime and concluded Israel was being set up, and he destroyed the state's case against Israel and set him free.

The movie stars Dana Andrews as the Cummings-inspired attorney. It also stars Lee J. Cobb, Karl Malden and Jane Wyatt. When it was being filmed, the case was still such a touchy subject that Bridgeport refused permission to film in the city. It was shot instead in Stamford and White Plains, N.Y.

The movie will be shown Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Avon Theatre, 272 Bedford St. in Stamford, as part of the city's celebration of the 375th anniversary of its founding. Admission is $12, $7 members, $9 students and seniors and free for Carte Blanche members. avontheatre.org.