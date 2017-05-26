Southington Drive-In Opening 5th Season Of Family Film Classics

Southington Drive-In, the town-owned movie theater at 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, begins begin its fifth season of film screenings of classic family-friendly films.

Each Saturday from June 3 to Sept. 2, the gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movies will begin when it gets dark. Southington residents pay $10 a carload. Non-residents pay $15 a carload. Walk-ins pay $2 a person and should bring lawn chairs. Each week, residents of a chosen neighboring town get in at the Southington rate. southingtondrive-in.org.

Here's the lineup of dates, films, and "Neighbor Night" towns.

June 3: "Rogue One," the "Star Wars" sci-fi adventure form 2016 with Felicity Jones. "Neighbor Night" town: Bristol. PG-13.

June 10: "Beauty and the Beast," the 1991 animated version of the Disney romantic fantasy. "Neighbor Night" town: New Britain. G.

June 17: "Jaws," the 1975 shark thriller. "Neighbor Night" town: Cheshire. PG.

June 24: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," the 2009 animated comedy about food falling from the sky. "Neighbor Night" town: Meriden. PG.

July 1: "Top Gun," the 1986 Tom Cruise action drama about fighter pilots. "Neighbor Night" town: Wolcott. PG.

July 8: "The Secret Life of Pets," the 2016 comedy about what animals think. "Neighbor Night" town: Waterbury. PG.

July 15: "Jurassic Park," the 1993 sci-fi thriller about dinosaurs come to life. "Neighbor Night" town: Cromwell. PG-13.

July 22: "Moana," the 2016 animated story of a plucky Polynesian girl. "Neighbor Night" town: Wallingford. PG.

July 29: "Dirty Dancing," the 1987 Patrick Swayze musical romance about a shy girl and a dance teacher. "Neighbor Night" town: Plainville. PG-13.

Aug. 5: "Spaceballs," Mel Brooks' 1987 parody of "Star Wars." "Neighbor Night" town: Newington. PG.

Aug. 12: "Storks," the 2016 comedy about storks delivering babies. "Neighbor Night" town: Farmington. PG.

Aug. 19: "Goonies," the 1985 adventure about boys and a treasure map. "Neighbor Night" town: North Haven. PG.

Aug. 26: "The Peanuts Movie," the 2015 adaptation of the Charles Schulz comic strip. "Neighbor Night" town: Middletown. G.

Sept. 2: "Trolls," the 2016 adventure about a troll on a rescue mission. "Neighbor Night" town: Berlin. PG.