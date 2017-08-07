Silent Films, Live Piano, Root Beer Floats In Stonington

LaGrua Center, an arts and culture hub in Stonington, will show a program of silent comic shorts on Friday, Aug. 11. To complete the evening of old-fashioned entertainment, root beer floats will be served to all attendees.

Jeff Barnhart will provide live piano accompaniment during the films. They are "Billy Blazes, Esq.," a 1919 Harold Lloyd silent about a man who confronts an outlaw; "The Scarecrow," a 1920 Buster Keaton story of two farmhands in love with the same girl; and "One Week, a 1920 Buster Keaton laugher about a man trying to put together a prefabricated house.

Showtime is 6 p.m. at the center, 32 Water St. Admission is $10 for adults, free for children. lagruacenter.org.