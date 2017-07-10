'Shark Week' Sneak Peek At Area Theaters

"Shark Week" is coming up. Discovery Channel's annual seven-day salute to selachimorpha runs from July 23 to 29. But theaters nationwide will get a sneak peek on Tuesday, July 18.

"Discovery's Shark Week at the Movies" will show a highlight from last year's Shark Week and a prebroadcast preview of one of the features planned for this year.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. It will be shown at Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Redstone Road in Manchester; Cinemark Enfield, inside the mall; Regal Brass Mill, 295 Union St. in Waterbury; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; Lisbon 12, 162 River Road; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road; and Stonington 10, 85 Voluntown Road in Pawcatuck.

Attendees to the screenings, on a first come/first serve basis, will receive a foam shark hat. Priced vary by venue. Tickets: fathomevents.com.