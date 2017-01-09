'How To Build a Time Machine At Real Art Ways,' Science On Screen At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways' popular "Science on Screen" series, which pairs scientifically themed films with lectures by experts in that scientific field, begins again with a film about time travel.

Jay Cheel's documentary "How To Build a Time Machine" follows two men who love H.G. Wells' novel "The Time Machine" and are obsessed with time travel. The men are UConn theoretical physicist Ronald Mallett and animator Rob Niosi. Mallett will do a discussion before the film and a Q&A after the film. The event will be held Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

The second film in "Science on Screen" is "My Love Affair with the Brain: The Life and Science of Dr. Marian Diamond," a chronicle of the work of the pioneering neurologist who has become famous for her YouTube lecture series. It will be shown Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Before the film, New York University psychology Prof. Wendy Suzuki, who appears in the film, will discuss the effects of exercise on the brain. She also will sign copies of her book, "Healthy Brain, Happy Life." After the movie, the movie's co-director, Catherine Ryan, will do a Skype Q&A.

Admission to either film is $11, $7 seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 seniors and students members. realartways.org.