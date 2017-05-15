'3 Idiots' Is Next 'Science On Screen' At Real Art Ways

The next film in Real Art Ways' "Science on Screen" series doesn't sound very scientific, but it is the basis of a discussion on "Is Laughter the Best Medicine?"

The movie "3 Idiots" is Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 Bollywood comedy about two men looking for their lost buddy, whose journey is fraught with misadventures.

Dr. Sara Tabtabai, assistant professor of medicine in the Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center at UConn Health Center in Farmington, will lead the talk after the film. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. May 22 at the arts venue at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. Admission is $11, $7 seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.