Refugee Documentary 'Salam, Neighbor' In Fairfield

A documentary filmed in a Syrian refugee camp and co-directed by Fairfield County native Chris Temple will be shown on Monday, Sept. 26, at Fairfield University.

"Salam Neighbor" has Temple and his co-director, Zach Ingrasci, living among 80,000 refugees in the Za'atari camp in Jordan, getting to know the Syrians and hearing their stories.

Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Kelley Theater at Quick Center for the Arts. A Skype conversation with Temple will follow. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted at the event to support the Jesuit University Humanitarian Action Network Za'atari Camp Scholarship Fund.

The screening is in conjunction with "The Refugee Trilogy," an exhibit of three charcoal-on-vellum triptychs by Rick Shaefer of Bridgeport, which tell a story of refugees. The exhibit is in the Walsh gallery in the lobby of the Quick Center.

Details, and to register: fairfield.edu/museum/calendar