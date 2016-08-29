Sneak Preview Of Rob Zombie's '31'

Rob Zombie's new horror movie, "31," is being released nationwide next month, just in time for Halloween. But this week, theaters around the country are showing a sneak preview of the movie along with two music videos and an interview with the director.

"31" tells the story of kidnapped carnival workers who must fight for their lives.

The movie will be shown Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Enfield, Cinemark Buckland Hills in Manchester, Connecticut Post 14 in Milford, AMC Plainville, AMC Danbury 16, Regal Brass Mill 12 in Waterbury, as well as Cinemark West Springfield in Massachusetts.

The film will be shown with the music videos "Gore Whore" and "Get Your Boots On," a Q&A with Zombie and a behind-the-scenes featurette. Prices vary theater to theater. fathomevents.com.