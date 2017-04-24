'The Risley Brothers' At Hartford Flavor Company

West Hartford-based Elmwood Productions is back again with its funny, naughty puppets. On April 27, 10 new episodes of the web series "The Risley Brothers" will be shown at The Hartford Flavor Company, 30 Arbor St., suites 107 and 108 in Hartford.

The series tells the adventures of two brothers, Wes and Quig, who run their family bar, the Wooden Beaver, with their friend handyman Schmusy. In the episodes, they deal with eccentrics and ex-girlfriends, a visit from Satan and their own bad habits.

Rick Passmore, Keith Paul and Jon Bristol directed the episodes, which were written by Bristol and Rick Corbo. Bristol, Paul DeNio and Mike Finland portray the lead characters.

The episodes, which have suggestive humor and some adult language, have a total running time of 85 minutes. The screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Robert Fullerton will do a pre-screening musical performance at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.