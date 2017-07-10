'This Is Your Death' At Ridgefield Playhouse

Reality TV has gone in many disturbing and offensive directions, leading people to wonder, how far will networks go to get ratings? A new black comic satire being shown in a one-time-only screening this week at Ridgefield Playhouse asks the question: Would you watch a reality show on which people commit suicide on the air?

"This is Your Death" tells the story of Adam (Josh Duhamel), who hosts a reality dating show that he hates. When a spurned bachelorette kills herself on the air, Adam dives in to save another contestant. He becomes a star, which leads a network exec (Famke Janssen) to propose the suicide show. The film was directed by Giancarlo Esposito, best known as Gus Fring on "Breaking Bad," who also stars. The film is rated R.

"This is Your Death" will be shown on Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge. Esposito will do a post-film Q&A with Ira Joe Fisher. Admission is $10, $7.50 seniors, $5 students. ridgefieldplayhouse.org.