Autism Documentary 'Swim Team' At Prospector

The Prospector Theater in Ridgefield is known statewide for giving employment opportunities to people with disabilities. So it's a perfect location for a state premiere of a documentary about three men on the autism spectrum.

"Swim Team" tells the story of Michael and Maria McQuay, two parents in Perth Amboy, N.J., who form the Jersey Hammerheads, a Special Olympics swimming team for their son Mikey and other young men on the spectrum, one of whom also has Tourette's syndrome.

Lara Stolman's film will be shown on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m at 25 Prospect St. Stolman will do a Q&A after. Admission is $8. prospectortheater.org.