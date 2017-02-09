A Summary Of The Oscar-Nominated Shorts At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways in Hartford hosts ts annual screenings of Oscar-nominated short films starting Feb. 10. Unlike the annual Manhattan Short Film Festival, audience members aren't allowed to vote on which one is the best. That's the Academy's job. But in the lobby and at home after the screenings, viewers will llikely debate the merits of each film, so let's get the conversation started.

Live-Action

"Enemies Within," a thriller about a Muslim man being vetted menacingly as he seeks to become a citizen in France.

"La Femme et la TGV," a Swiss drama about a middle-aged baker whose life perks up when an admirer begins writing to her.

"Silent Nights," the story of a Salvation Army volunteer in Copenhagen who falls in love with a homeless Ghanian immigrant.

"Sing," a Hungarian story about a school whose pride is the choir, a cruel choirmaster, the new girl in town and her sympathetic friend.

"Timecode," a Spanish drama about two parking-structure security guards who flirt in an unusual way.

The best: "La Femme," "Sing" and "Timecode" tell sympathetic human stories, as does "Silent Nights." The latter film touches on issues in the news today: casual, everyday discrimination faced by immigrants, nonwhites and the poor. But none has the urgency of "Enemies Within," which is terrifying because it feels the most contemporary and real. How many Muslims in the world, at any given time in any given country, must endure what this man endures? Too many to count. The actors are perfectly cast and the tight direction by Selim Azzazi is tense and infuriating.

"Silent Nights" has racial violence and slurs, substance abuse and sexual situations. The live action shorts run Feb. 10 to 16 at 5 p.m. daily, with matinees at 2:30 Saturday and Sunday. Total running time is 134 minutes.

Animation

"Borrowed Time," a six-minute drama about an old West sheriff remembering a traumatic incident from his youth.

"Pearl," a 5-1/2-minute musical story about a young woman recalling how she grew from a father-worshipping girl to a rebellious teen.

"Blind Vaysha," an eight-minute fairy tale about a girl with the power to see the past from one eye and the future from another, but never the present.

"Piper," a six-minute Pixar story about a baby shore bird who must overcome its fear of waves.

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes," a 33-minute life story (not for children) of a man whose reckless habits and bad luck brings on his premature death.

The best: "Piper" is overpoweringly cute and "Borrowed Time" and "Pearl" are poignant, but none tries to do more than tell a story. "Pear Cider" has hip noirish visuals but it becomes repetitious. The winner should be "Blind Vaysha." Its aesthetic, like an earth-toned woodcut, is unique, and its story has a philosophical subtext that muses on the nature of perception and of film appreciation. The narrator states that the story she tells is hopeless "because we cannot find anything in this world capable of reuniting these two views," but the film is is thought-provoking as well as beautiful.

The program, which runs Feb. 10 to 16 at 7:30 p.m. daily, with matinees at 2:30 Saturday and Sunday, also includes three non-nominated films. All but "Pear Cider," which comes last, are family-friendly. The total running time is 87 minutes.

Documentary

"4.1 Miles," set on the Greek island of Lesbos, which is 4.1 miles from Turkey and is inundated daily with boats full of Middle Eastern refugees. The film follows a Coast Guard crew's efforts to rescue them.

"Extremis," a chronicle of doctors in a hospital emergency room and intensive-care unit, who counsel families who must decide what treatment to give to, or to withhold from, their gravely ill loved ones.

"Joe's Violin," a New York City-set story about a program to donate used musical instruments to the school system, and a Pole, who spent World War II in a Siberian labor camp, who gives up his beloved violin.

"The White Helmets," a profile of the volunteers of the Syrian Civil Defense, 2,900 strong, who spend their days rescuing civilians out of airstrike-bombed buildings, often at risk of their own lives.

"Watani: My Homeland," the story of one family whose home is right next to Syrian army headquarters, and the effect on the children of the constant warfare and the kidnapping of their father by ISIS.

The best: "Extremis" and "Joe's Violin" shrink in comparison to the other films, which focus on the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis of the decade. "4.1 Miles" treads the same ground as "Fire at Sea," nominated in the feature-documentary category. One would think that nothing could compare to the explosive impact of "White Helmets." But "Watani" is more quietly overwhelming as it focuses on children of war. A girl listens to military activity and states: "That was a missile. No, a projectile from a tank, but it didn't explode." She's 7 and can tell the difference, merely by sound. In the next scene she runs for cover from an airstrike, wearing a Disney princess backpack and waving a toy machine gun. Later, on the run in Turkey, she hides shrieking from the sound of a jetliner, assuming it will start dropping shells. By the time their mother states "Sometimes I envy the dead, because they've finally found somewhere to settle down," one wonders if this family ever will be entirely at peace. It's heartbreaking.

Total running time: "4.1 Miles," "Extremis" and "Joe's Violin" are shown together, total running time 70 minutes. "Watani" and "The White Helmets" will be paired in another program, total running time 80 minutes. "4.1 Miles," "The White Helmets" and "Watani" depict harrowing situations. Schedule to be determine.

OSCAR NOMINATED LIVE-ACTION SHORTS and OSCAR-NOMINATED ANIMATED SHORTS will open Feb. 10 at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. Oscar-nominated documentary shorts will open Feb. 17. Admission is $11; $5 for members. realartways.org.