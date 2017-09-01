Sept. 11 Rescue Story 'Man In Red Bandana' In Danbury

In the 16 years since Sept. 11, 2001, many stories of tragedy and heroism have been told about that day. On Friday, Sept. 8, the Palace Theatre in Danbury will host the Connecticut premiere of a documentary about a tragic hero.

"Man in Red Bandana," directed by Matthew J. Weiss, chronicles the experience of Welles Remy Crowther. Crowther was a 24-year-old equities trader at Sandler O'Neill & Partners, working on the 104th floor of the south tower of the World Trade Center. After United Airlines Flight 175 hit the tower at 9:03 a.m., Crowther found an escape route and went back three times to escort strangers to safety. He saved many lives but lost his own in the effort.

At the dedication of the 9/11 Museum, President Barack Obama singled out Crowther: "They didn't know his name. They didn't know where he came from. But they knew their lives had been saved by the man in the red bandana."

The film is rated PG-13. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the theater at 165 Main St. Admission is $15. tickets.thepalacedanbury.com.