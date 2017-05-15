'Rebel Rossa' At Quinnipiac

"Rebel Rossa," a documentary about Irish rebel Jeremiah O'Donovan Rossa, will be shown May 18 at 6 p.m. in the Center for Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at Quinnipiac University, 370 Bassett Road in Hamden. The screening is presented by Ireland's Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University.

O'Donovan Rossa's American great-grandsons traveled to Ireland to trace their family history and research Rossa and his wife, Mary Jane. The film covers Rossa's life starting with his childhood in rural Ireland, his experiences living through the Great Hunger, his time spent in six jails, his membership in the Irish Republican Brotherhood, his exile to the United States and the origin of his nickname "O'Dynamite Rossa."

Producer-director-editor Williams Rossa Cole, will do a Q&A after the screening. Admission is $10. ighm.org.