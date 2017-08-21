Documentary 'Whose Streets?' At Real Art Ways

The fatal shooting of African-American teenager Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo., on Aug. 9, 2014, will have repercussions for years to come. Two filmmakers trained their lens on the community uprising that immediately followed the tragedy.

For "Whose Streets?" Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis filmed the outrage in the streets of Ferguson and the National Guard's arrival, armed with military-grade weaponry.

"Whose Streets?" will be shown in a one-time event on Monday, Aug. 28, at 7:15 p.m. at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St. in Hartford.

After the film, Bishop and Pamela Selders, co-founders of Moral Monday CT and former residents of Ferguson and St. Louis, will discuss how communities can unite in the face of violence. Admission is $11, $7 seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.