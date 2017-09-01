'A Portrait of the Avett Brothers' In Hartford

Judd Apatow is world-famous for his comedy films. But for his latest project, he focused a documentary lens on artists he admires.

"May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers," which Apatow co-directed with Michael Bonfiglio, tells the story of the lives and careers of the North Carolina musical duo Seth and Scott Avett. It not only focuses on their music but on marriage, divorce, parenthood and illness.

"May It Last" will be shown in theaters nationwide for one night only. Locally, it will be shown at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St. in Hartford, and Fairfield Community Theatre, 70 Sanford St., on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. in Hartford and 7 p.m. in Fairfield. Admission at Real Art Ways is $11, $7 seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members. realartways.org. Admission in Fairfield is $12 in advance, $15 day-of, no member discount. fairfieldtheatre.org.