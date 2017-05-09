'My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea' At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St. in Hartford, hosts a two-time screening of an animated apocalyptic comedy.
"My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea" tells the story about an earthquake that causes a school to drift into the sea, where it begins to sink, and the teachers and students who try to save themselves. The film was directed by graphic novelist Dash Shaw and it features the voices of Jason Schwartzmann, Lena Dunham, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon. It will be shown Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14, at 3:10 p.m. each day.
Admission is $11, $7 seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.