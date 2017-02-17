Real Art Ways Hosts Funny Films From The Past Series

Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St. in Hartford, will extend its "Film 101" series of film-and-lecture events with an offshoot, "Screen Comedy," which focuses on funny films from many eras of American cinema.

Real Art Ways' cinema coordinator, Ian Ally-Seals, will speak before and after each screening.

"In today's climate, comedy and satire is more important than it's ever been for addressing social issues and taking institutions down a peg, like 'Saturday Night Live' is doing," Ally-Seals said.

All of the films will be shown Sundays at 11 a.m. Here's the lineup:

Feb. 26: "Sherlock Jr.," Buster Keaton's 1924 silent about a film projectionist who wants to be a detective. The movie, the inspiration for Woody Allen's "The Purple Rose of Cairo," was chosen because "it created the vocabulary of cinema comedy," Ally-Seals said.

March 12: "Duck Soup," the Marx Brothers' 1933 story of a ridiculous dictator who declares war on another country. "'Duck Soup' is rather timely in this particular political climate," he said.

March 19: "Some Like it Hot," the 1959 Billy Wilder romp about two men (Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis) who go on the lam in drag and befriend a sexy singer (Marilyn Monroe). "'Some Like It Hot' pushes as many taboos as a film can possibly do," Ally-Seals said. "At the time it came out, censorship boards were strong but were starting to bail and comedy started pushing back."

March 26: "M*A*S*H," Robert Altman's 1970 story about Korean War medics who play pranks to save their sanity. "'M*A*S*H' broke the mold of what cinema was doing," Ally-Seals said.

April 2: "The Purple Rose of Cairo," the 1985 fantasy about a Depression-era waitress who falls in love with a movie star. Ally-Seals said he chose it to close the series because "it looks at both the positives and the dangers of escapism in classic cinema."

Admission to each film is $11, $7 seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.