'Equators,' 'BPM' At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways presents two short-run screenings of documentaries, one about AIDS and one about contemporary dance.

"BPM" tells a story that took place in Paris in the early 1990s, when the activist group ACT UP took bold action against sluggish government agencies and pharmaceutical companies for the benefit of those suffering from HIV/AIDS. At the heart of the chronicle is a love story between two activists. It is shown Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.

"Equators" will be shown Saturday, Dec. 2, at 9:15 pm. The film was made by Hartford-based troupe TNMoT AZTRo Performance Art and Dance Installation LLC. The experimental short explores climate change in marginalized communities. Arien Wilkerson, the choreographer, developed the piece from Roland Barthes' essay "Operation Astra."

This screening, on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 9:15 p.m., will be preceded by a talk, at 8:30 p.m., led by Arien Wilkerson, who is a choreographer and performer and who produced the film.

Admission to films is $11, $8 seniors and students, $6 members, $5.50 senior and student member. Real Art Ways is at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. realartways.org.