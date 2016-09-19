'A Town Called Panic,' 'Phantasm' At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways, at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford, is holding an "Art House Theater Day" on Saturday, Sept. 24, with two screenings, one for the whole family, the other for adults only.

"A Town Called Panic" will be shown at 1 p.m. The 2009 animated comedy tells the story of toys trying to make a birthday gift for another toy. It will accompanied by two short films, "The Christmas Log" and "Back to School."

A late-night screening of "Phantasm" will be held at 9:30 p.m. The 1979 horror film tells the story of youths squaring off against a grave robber. It is rated R.

Admission to Real Art Ways movies is $11, $7 for seniors and students, $5 for members, $4.50 for senior and student members.

realartways.org.