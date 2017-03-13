'Prep School Negro' Documentary At Cinestudio

"The Prep School Negro," a documentary about a young, poor black man who gets a full scholarship to an almost entirely white prep school, will be shown March 16 at 5 p.m. at Cinestudio, 300 Summit St., on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Admission is free.

The movie tells the story of filmmaker André Robert Lee. He grew up in Philadelphia, the son of a factory worker, and got a scholarship to Germantown Friends, an elite Quaker school. He said his placement in the school changed his life, his outlook on race and class and his relationships with his family members.

"One of my classmates was the son of the owner of the factory where my grandmother and aunt had toiled all their lives, and where my mother was still working. The school tuition was more than my mother's annual salary," Lee recalls in his director's statement.

Lee will be present at the screening. He has taken his film to schools around the country to jump-start conversations about race and class. cinestudio.org.