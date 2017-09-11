Four-Day Palestinian Film Festival At Various Greater Hartford Locations

The Connecticut Palestinian Film Festival runs Sept. 19 to 24 at locations in West Hartford, New Britain, Berlin and Hartford.

The event is presented by the Tree of Life Educational Fund as an effort to foster constructive dialogue and engagement to promote sustainable peace in the Israel-Palestine region. In addition to the films, two Palestinian women who are stateless refugees living in Lebanon will give a presentation.

Organizer Nora Calderon says the festival was arranged because the average American has little knowledge of the Palestinian situation.

"It is U.S. citizens' taxpayer dollars that are subsidizing military aid to Israel. U.S. taxpayers have the right to know how their money is being used and they have the right to know what activities are being engaged in with this money," Calderon says. "We want to provide a little dent in that vacuum. It's a terrible situation."

The festival opens on Sept. 19 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 679 Farmington Ave., in West Hartford. The Urban Thunder Native Drum Group will open the program at 6:15 p.m. "Palestinians have stated that they share a strong affinity with indigenous peoples because of the histories of dispossession and displacement," Calderon says.

The drumming will be followed by "My Neighborhood," a 25-minute film that tells the story of a Palestinian boy whose parents must give up part of their home. That film will be followed by "5 Broken Cameras," which was nominated for the best documentary feature Oscar. The 2011 film chronicles a Palestinian farmer's nonviolent resistance to the Israeli army.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at Central Connecticut State University, 1615 Stanley St. in New Britain, Khawla Hammad and Amena Ashkar will tell the stories of their lives. Hammad has been stateless for 69 years, since 1948, when she was expelled from her village. Ashkar and her parents were born stateless and have never lived in Palestine. The evening is part of the "North American Nakba Tour 2017."

On Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Islamic Association of Greater Hartford Berlin Mosque, 1781 Berlin Turnpike, "With God On Our Side" will be shown. The documentary examines the theology and politics of Christian Zionism.

The festival wraps up on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Unitarian Society of Hartford, 50 Bloomfield Ave., in Hartford, with a screening of "Roadmap to Apartheid." the 2012 documentary compares South African apartheid to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The three film events are geared toward various levels of awareness, says Calderon.

"The two films on the opening night ... would accommodate attendees who know very little to nothing about the issue. 'With God on Our Side' is for attendees that have some understanding of the issue. 'Roadmap to Apartheid' would be ideal for those who have a more extensive understanding of the issue. However, anyone is welcome to see whatever films they wish."

All events, recommended for ages 15 and up, are free and open to the public. tolef.org/ctpalestinianfilmfestival.