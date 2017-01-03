‘One Piece Film: Gold’ In Hartford, New Haven, Trumbull

The popular anime-manga series "One Piece" tells the stories of the Straw Hat Pirates. Now their adventures have been turned into a movie. In "One Piece Film: Gold," the nine-member crew of buccaneers takes on Gild Tesoro, one of the world's richest men.

The movie will be shown Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. at Palace 17 & BTX Theater, 330 New Park Ave. in Hartford; Criterion Cinemas, 86 Temple St. in New Haven; and Marquis 16 & BTX Theater, 100 Quarry Road in Trumbull. Admission is $11, $8 seniors and children for the evening screenings, $8 for all for the matinee. bowtiecinemas.com.

Another anime event in theaters is the 20th anniversary screening of Hayao Miyazaki's 1997 classic "Princess Mononoke." The screening, on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m., will be accompanied by a music video, "On Your Mark," which was directed by Miyazaki and never released in the United States.

"Princess Mononoke" will be shown at Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Red Stone Road in Manchester; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road; and Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; as well as the Rave Cinema at 864 Riverdale St. in West Springfield, Mass.

Ticket prices vary from venue to venue. Details: fathomevents.com.