Doc On Martha Vineyard Gentrification At Twain House

The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave. in Hartford, is celebrating Earth Day by screening a documentary about gentrification on Martha's Vineyard.

"One Big Home" is directed by Thomas Bena, who works as a carpenter on the island off the coast of Cape Cod. For years, Bena observed the trend toward buying up old, small homes, wrecking them and replacing them with mega-mansions. Worried that the trend was destroying the unique character of the island, he made the documentary and pushed for laws limiting house size. "One Big Home" will be shown on April 21 at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. marktwainhouse.org.