National Theatre Live's 'Peter Pan' In Area Theaters

In the last 100 years, J.M. Barrie's "Peter Pan" has been adapted countless times on stage and the big and small screen. The newest adaptation, from London's National Theatre, has some fun twists.

Peter is played by a grown man who looks like a grown man, in a green suit. Captain Hook is a woman. Tinkerbell is a man in a white tutu, who speaks in a garble impossible to understand.

The production, directed by Sally Cookson, will be shown in theaters worldwide starting this week as part of the National Theatre Live series.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Cinestudio, at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio.

Additional screenings will be shown at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, at Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Red Stone Road in Manchester; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; and AMC Danbury, 61 Eagle Road. Price varies by theater.

It also will be shown on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook. Admission is $20.

It also will be shown on Saturday, June 24, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge. Admission is $25. nationaltheatre.org.uk.