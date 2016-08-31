Norman Lear Documentary At Real Art Ways For Three Screenings

A documentary about Norman Lear, who grew up in Hartford and graduated from Weaver High in 1940 before going on to become a giant in the history of TV, will be shown in three screenings at Real Art Ways in Hartford.

"Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You" chronicles the career of the New Haven-born producer who created "All in the Family," "Maude," "The Jeffersons" and "Good Times." In the film he discusses his parents, who heavily influenced the creation of the "All in the Family" couple Archie and Edith Bunker.

Showtime is 7:20 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2 to 4, at the art space at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. Admission is $11, $7 seniors and students, $5 members, $4 senior and student members. realartways.org.