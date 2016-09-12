'The Missing Girl' In New London

A.D. Calvo, the Wallingford filmmaker who shot his most recent movie in New London, will bring the film to that city, with a screening on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Garde Arts Center.

"The Missing Girl" tells the story of Mort, the dour owner of a comic book store, who hires a new employee who looks disconcertingly similar to a girl Mort knew years ago.

Other scenes were shot in Groton, and at the Barker Animation Art Gallery in Cheshire. The filming was done in August 2014.

It will be shown with a short film, "The Curse of Don Scarducci." The story of a gluten-intolerant mobster was directed by Chris Fondulas and also was shot in New London.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the theater at 325 State St. Admission is $10. gardearts.org.