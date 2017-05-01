New Haven Film Festival: 100 Films Over Three Days

The third annual New Haven International Film Festival will be held Thursday to Saturday, May 4 to 6, with all screenings at Gateway Community College, 20 Church St. in New Haven.

The festival will feature more than 100 films, shorts and features, including two made in New Haven, "Food Haven" and "Gold Star," and films on the subjects of human rights, peace, social justice, LGBT issues and strong women, as well as on more lighthearted topics.

Admission is $15 each day and includes parking at the Temple Street Garage next to the college. "Liberating A Continent: Pope John Paul II And The Fall Of Communism" is free.

The lineup includes: "Crows Of The Desert," a documentary about the Armenian genocide; "Paper Lanterns," a doc about 12 Americans killed in Hiroshima; "The Peace Agency," a doc about an Indonesian peace activist; "Leaving God," doc about a man who lost his faith; "25 Tracks," a doc about Australian indie songwriters; "On The 7th Date," a comedy about two people ending their relationship; "Einstein's God Model," a sci-fi about what happens after death; "The Lost Village," a doc about gentrification in Greenwich Village; "American Road," a doc about the mystique of the road; and "Life Heist," a student-made drama about a fundraiser.

Also showing: "Little Wound's Warriors," a doc about youths on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation; "Broke," a drama about a disgraced athlete redeeming himself; "Rigoberta Menchú: Daughter of the Maya," a doc about the diplomat; "A Bold Peace," a doc about Costa Rican pacifists; "Jasmine," a drama about a man whose wife was murdered; "Food Haven," a doc about New Haven restaurants; "Gold Star," starring Robert Vaughn, about a woman tending to her father; "This Little Piggy," a drama about two businessmen at odds; "Beautifully Scary," a doc about contemporary classical music; "One By One," a doc about educator Diana King; "Gaza: A Gaping Wound," a doc about the 2014 Israeli offensive;"An Inappropriate Effect," a drama about a military man with medical problems; "Attempt on the State," a drama about a family in an oppressive country; and "Nowhere in Michigan," a thriller about a man on the run.

Full schedule at newhavenfilmfestival.com.