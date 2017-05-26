Free New Haven Documentary Film Fest Leads Into Arts & Ideas

The fourth annual New Haven Documentary Film Festival runs June 1 to 8, with screenings of short and feature films at Whitney Humanities Center, 53 Wall St.; the New Haven Free Public Library, 133 Elm St.; and Cafe Nine, 250 State St.

After June 8, the documentary film festival run by the International Festival of Arts & Ideas will begin. NHDocs will pair with the festival to present the films.

NHDocs begins June 1 with "I Am Shakespeare," the life story of actor-gang member Henry Green. It will be shown at 7 p.m. at Whitney.

On June 2 at 7 p.m. at Whitney, "High School 9-1-1" tells the story of a Darien ambulance company run by teenagers. It will be followed at 9 p.m. with "The Passionate Pursuits of Angela Bowen," about a dancer and feminist activist.

On June 3 at the library, "The Pediatric Patient Directs: Videos from the Arts for Healing Program" will be shown at 12:30 p.m., followed by "Recovery Is ..." at 1:40 p.m. At Whitney, shorts blocks will be shown at 2:15, 3:45 and 7 p.m. At 7:15 p.m., "Twenty Questions," about people asked the same questions, will be shown, and "Sounds of Resilience," about cellist Vedran Smailović, at 9:30 p.m.

On June 4 at Whitney, student films will be shown at 1 p.m. "Little Town Heroes," about combat veterans, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. "Tlaxcala Dreams," about New Haven's Mexican community, is at 7 p.m.; and "Elegy for the Time Being," about Yale's first Vietnamese student, is at 9 p.m.

On June 5 at Whitney, "The Life and Gardens of Beatrix Farrand" will be shown at 6:30 p.m.; and "A Long Way from Home: The Untold Story of Baseball's Desegregation" at 8 p.m.

On June 6 at Whitney, "All the Rage," about the link between emotions and pain, is at 7 p.m. At Café Nine, "65 Revisited," a documentary by D.A. Pennebaker about Bob Dylan, will be shown at 8 p.m., followed by a Dylan tribute concert. Admission is $8 to the Café Nine event.

On June 7 at Whitney, political shorts will be shown at 7 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., "Travel Light," about Spain's Camino de Santiago, will be shown.

On June 8 at Whitney, works in progress will be screened at 3 p.m. At 7 p.m., "Food Haven," about New Haven restaurants, will be shown. "The Lavender Scare," about LGBT federal employees, follows at 9 p.m.

Admission to all screenings and workshops is free, except for the June 6 show at Café Nine. Many films will be shown with shorts. Directors will be present at many films. For details, nhdocs.com.