'Arts Of The Gilded Age' At NBMAA

Michael Maglaras, an Ashford filmmaker who has made documentaries about Marsden Hartley, Lynd Ward, John Marin, the 1913 Armory Show and the artists of the Works Progress Administration, is showing his latest arts doc in a Connecticut premiere screening March 23 at the New Britain Museum of American Art.

"America Rising: The Arts of the Gilded Age" tells the story of American artists — painters, sculptors, photographers, musicians, writers — working between 1865 and 1910. In addition to sketches on such important artists as Mary Cassatt, John Singer Sargent, Childe Hassam, Winslow Homer, Alfred Stieglitz and Augustus Saint-Gaudens and many others, the film also includes the only known film footage of Mark Twain, shot at his home in Redding in 1909, one year before he died.

Maglaras narrates the film, which is 1 hour 40 minutes. It will be shown at 5:30 p.m. at the museum at 56 Lexington St. Admission to the film is free with admission to the museum. nbmaa.org.