Documentary 'Black Stars Of Ghana' At NBMAA

New Britain Museum of American Art's current exhibit, "Ghana Paints Hollywood," focuses on hand-painted movie posters created in the 1980s and '90s by Ghanaian artists to advertise American films being shown in the West African country.

A documentary screening on Thursday, Nov. 30, complements that exhibit with a focus not on the posters but on the artists in that nation.

"The Black Stars of Ghana" interviews prominent contemporary artists, who discuss their philosophies and approaches to their artworks.

The film will be shown at 2 and 5 p.m. at the museum, at 56 Lexington St. Admission is free with museum admission, which is $15, $12 seniors, $10 students and youths, children younger than 12 free. nbmaa.org.