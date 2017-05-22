Pilot Episode Of 'Mystic' Screening Free At Beer Garden

On May 28, a beer garden in Mystic will host a free public screening of the pilot episode of a murder-mystery series filmed in that village.

"Mystic" tells a story about a woman who has been murdered, her body found floating in the sound. Any number of unpleasant local residents may be the killer: an angry bar patron, a painter, a young priest, even the victim's own sister. Or maybe somebody else?

The pilot was shot in three days last November in Stonington Borough, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Mystic Healthcare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Angie's Pizza, the train station and other locations.

Writer-producer Frank Durant said he has written 30 episodes of the show and filmed one. "My goal is to shop the pilot around to get the interest of a studio or production company for either a TV or web series," Durant says.

The screening will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Jealous Monk, 27 Coogan Blvd. Admission is free. facebook.com/mystictheseries.