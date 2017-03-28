'My Life As A Zucchini' At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways in Hartford is showing two family-friendly matinees of an Oscar-nominated animated French film on April 1 and 2

"My Life as a Zucchini" tells the story of a boy whose nickname is Courgette (Zucchini), whose mother disappears. At his new foster home, and with the help of a friendly police officer, Courgette makes friends, learns to trust people again and finds love.

"My Life as a Zucchini," which was nominated for best feature-length animated film, will be shown at 4 p.m. each day at the arts venue at 56 Arbor St. Admission is $11, $7 seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.