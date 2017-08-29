Indie, Foreign Films And Festivals For Fall

This fall, the foreign and independent film selections travel from all over the globe to land in Connecticut.

Wadsworth Atheneum has films from Norway, France, Egypt and Italy. Manhattan Short Film Festival will present shorts from nine countries. Cinestudio will screen classics from France, Slovakia and Russia. And two Latino film series are on the way.

The Atheneum

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford begins its autumn film program on Sept. 23 with a two-day series of Norwegian films to complement the exhibit "Sublime North." Those films include "Insomnia," "Headhunters," "Kitchen Stories," "Elling," "Monster Thursday," "The King's Choice" and "Kissed by Winter."

IFC Films Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art will present a two-day series on Sept. 23 and 24 of Norwegian films to complement the exhibit “Sublime North.” This still is from "Kitchen Stories." Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art will present a two-day series on Sept. 23 and 24 of Norwegian films to complement the exhibit “Sublime North.” This still is from "Kitchen Stories." (IFC Films)

Complementing the exhibit "Morgan: Mind of A Collector," works donated to the museum by J.P. Morgan, is a series of films set in cities — Paris, Cairo, London, New York, Florence and Venice — where Morgan spent time. The films include "Coco Before Chanel." "Cairo Time," "An Ideal Husband," "The Age of Innocence," "A Room with a View," "Death in Venice," "Ragtime," "Tipping the Velvet" and the 1953 Barbara Stanwyck version of "Titanic." The films run from Sept. 30 to Nov. 12.

The "Art and Film" series will include "Maudie" and "Canaletto and the Art of Venice," both in November. thewadsworth.org.

Cinestudio

The film theater at Trinity College in Hartford shows some little-seen classic and foreign films this fall. "The Teacher," a Slovakian black comedy about a ruthless educator, will run Sept. 3 to 6. Andrei Tarkovsky's 1979 sci-fi fable "Stalker" runs Oct. 8 to 11. Luis Buñuel's 1964 "Diary of a Chambermaid," starring Jeanne Moreau, runs Oct. 22 to 25.

Rialto Pictures Cinestudio in Hartford will show Luis Buñuel’s 1964 “Diary of a Chambermaid,” starring Jeanne Moreau, Oct. 22 to 25. Cinestudio in Hartford will show Luis Buñuel’s 1964 “Diary of a Chambermaid,” starring Jeanne Moreau, Oct. 22 to 25. (Rialto Pictures)

Also, Cinestudio will continue its monthly Second Thursdays series of LGBT-themed films on Sept. 14 with "Falsettos: Live from Lincoln Center" and "Desert Hearts" on Oct. 12. cinestudio.org.

Real Art Ways

This Hartford theater and arts venue has a full film lineup this fall.

One-time-only screenings will be "May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers" on Sept. 12, "Birthright: A War Story," a documentary about the erosion of women's rights on Sept. 19 and "John le Carré: An Evening with George Smiley" on Oct. 1.

Magnolia Pictures Harry Dean Stanton portrays a 90-year-old atheist on a spiritual journey in "Lucky,” to be shown this fall at Real Art Ways in Hartford. The date has not yet been determined. Harry Dean Stanton portrays a 90-year-old atheist on a spiritual journey in "Lucky,” to be shown this fall at Real Art Ways in Hartford. The date has not yet been determined. (Magnolia Pictures)

Weeklong runs (with dates to be determined) include the autism documentary "Swim Team"; the Egyptian murder mystery "The Nile Hilton Incident"; "Unleashed," a comedy about pets who turn into men; "School Life," an Irish documentary about two longtime teachers; "Lucky," a Harry Dean Stanton drama about a 90-year-old atheist; "Human Flow," a documentaary by Ai Weiwei about the refugee crisis; "The Square," an Elisabeth Moss comic drama about a museum mounting a thought-provoking installation; "Bugs," a doc about chefs who eat insects; "The Departure," a doc about a Buddhist priest dedicated to suicide prevention; and "In Between," a Palestinian drama about women challenging tradition.

A retrospective screening of the 1979 tap-dancing documentary "No Maps on My Taps" also will be shown. realartways.org.

Fathom Events

Fathom, which brings unusual screenings to theaters nationwide, will show an array of musical, classic, inspirational, anime and documentary events this fall.

Christian-themed films include "Revive Us 2" on Oct. 24 and Nov. 1; "The Price of Fame: A Story of Hope, Faith and Wrestling," about Ted Dibiase, on Nov. 7; and "Genesis: Paradise Lost," a 3D movie, on Nov. 13.

fathomevents.com Fathom Events will present the docudrama “Mully,” about Charles Mully, a Kenyan man dedicated to helping orphans, Oct. 3 to 5 in theaters nationwide. Fathom Events will present the docudrama “Mully,” about Charles Mully, a Kenyan man dedicated to helping orphans, Oct. 3 to 5 in theaters nationwide. (fathomevents.com)

Classics include "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" on Sept. 10 and 13; "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" on Sept. 17 and 20; "The Princess Bride" on Oct. 15 and 18; "Night of the Living Dead" (RiffTrax) on Oct. 25; "Casablanca" on Nov. 12 and 1; and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" on Dec. 10 and 13.

Anime films, presented in both dubbed and subtitled versions, include "Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro" on Sept. 14 and 19; "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind" on Sept. 24 and 25; "No Game No Life Zero" on Oct. 5 and 8; "Spirited Away" on Oct. 29 and 30; "Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!" on Nov. 5 and 6; and "Howl's Moving Castle" on Nov. 26 and 27.

Documentaries are "Steve McQueen: American Icon" on Sept. 28; and "I'll Push You," about the 500-mile El Camino de Santiago, on Nov. 2. The docudrama "Mully," about Charles Mully, a Kenyan man dedicated to helping orphans, will be shown Oct. 3 to 5. fathomevents.com.

Paola Kudacki / Metropolitan Opera Met Live in HD begins its season with “Norma,” Oct. 7 and 11. Venues at metopera.org. Met Live in HD begins its season with “Norma,” Oct. 7 and 11. Venues at metopera.org. (Paola Kudacki / Metropolitan Opera)

Met Live in HD

The high-def simulcasts of productions from the Metropolitan Opera in New York begin the season with "Norma," Oct. 7 and 11; "Die Zauberflöte" on Oct. 14 and 18; and "The Exterminating Angel" Nov. 18 and 29. Venues: metopera.org/liveinhd.

Film Festivals

The Manhattan Short Film Festival, the worldwide evening of short films at which audience members vote for the best, is at at the Palace Theatre in Danbury on Sept. 28; The Bank Street Theatre in New Milford Sept. 28 and 30; Garde Arts Center in New London on Oct. 1; Wadsworth Atheneum on Oct. 6, 7 and 8; and Fairfield Theatre Center Oct. 8. manhattanshort.com.

The Latino and Iberian Film Festival at Yale runs Nov. 15 to 19 at Whitney Humanities Center in New Haven. Admission is free. Films will include "La Mujer del Animal" from Columbia, "Nobody's Watching" from Argentina, "Such is Life in the Tropics" from Ecuador, "Tamara" from Venezuela and a program devoted to young Cuban filmmakers. facebook.com/liffyyale.