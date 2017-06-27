'Monterey Pop' At Real Art Ways

Fifty years ago this year, some of the greatest musical acts in the world gathered to headline what is now considered the greatest pre-Woodstock rock music gathering. The three-day Monterey International Pop Music Festival took place June 16 to 18, 1967 and featured Scott McKenzie, The Mamas & the Papas, Canned Heat, Simon & Garfunkel, Hugh Masekela, Jefferson Airplane, Big Brother and the Holding Company with Janis Joplin, The Animals, The Who, Country Joe and the Fish, Otis Redding, The Jimi Hendrix Experience and Ravi Shankar.

Legendary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker was there to record it all. The film he made, "Monterey Pop," will have a weeklong run, starting on Friday, June 30, at Real Art Ways, in a 50th anniversary 4K restoration.

The documentary was beloved by audiences and critics as soon as it was released in 1968. It was influential in establishing rock festivals as a counterculture phenomenon.

Showtime is 5:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $11, $7 for seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 for senior and student members. Real Art Ways is at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. realartways.org.