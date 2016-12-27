Movie Magic With Mirrors In Bloomfield

Charlie Chaplin, Groucho Marx, Mickey Mouse, Gene Kelly and Orson Welles all did it: Stood in front of a mirror and made movie magic.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Prosser Public Library in Bloomfield will host a program that focuses on this unique niche in American film history.

Paul Stacy, former professor of English and film at University of Hartford, will present "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall." He will show various mirror scenes from classic films and discuss how mirror imagery is used symbolically or to advance the plot.

The program is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the library at 1 Tunxis Ave. Admission is free but registration is requested. clennig@libraryconnection.info.