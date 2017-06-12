'Michelangelo: Love And Death' At Cinestudio

Michelangelo created some of the most awe-inspiring art in all of human history: his statue of David, the Pietà, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. This week, Exhibition on Screen, which presents artwork documentaries in theaters all over the world, will take a look at the master's decades-long career.
"Michelangelo: Love and Death" was filmed in Rome, Florence and the Vatican to tell the story of the work, and also the life, of the most universally beloved of all artists.
It will be shown Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m. at Cinestudio, 300 Summit St. at Trinity College in Hartford. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.