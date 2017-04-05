Mansfield Drive-In Opening For Season

Spring is here, and for movie lovers that means one thing: the Mansfield Drive-In will be open starting Friday, April 7.

The lineup at the three-screen complex that first weekend, with the earliest movie listed first, is "The Boss Baby" and "A Dog's Purpose" on Screen One; "Beauty and the Beast" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" on Screen Two; and a "Kong: Skull Island" and "Logan" on Screen Three.

Showtime is 8 p.m. daily. Admission online is $9.99, $6.99 kids, seniors and military. At the gate, admission is $11, $8 kids, seniors and military.

The third annual "Fast and Furious Car Show" at the drive-in is scheduled for April 15, from noon to 6 p.m. Those who attend the car show and keep their tickete stubs can come back at 8 p.m. to see "The Fate of the Furious." mansfielddrive.in.com.